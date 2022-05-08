Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Laws, decrees, orders

    Kazakh President signs 10 legal acts in a week

    8 May 2022, 18:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed 10 legal acts between May 2 and 8, the Akorda press service reports.

    On May 3 the Head of State signed the Decree «On awarding Oleg Li the Barys Order, Degree II» for contribution to the development of theatrical art, the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Turkic Academy on the conditions and disposition terms of the Turkic Academy». The President signed the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on protection of child’s rights, education, information and informatization» and the Law «On renaming Kapshagai city in Almaty region into the city of Konayev».

    On May 4 the President signed the Decree «On some administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan» to remove the administrative center of Almaty region from Taldykorgan to Konayev city, to create three regions such as Abai, Zhetyssu and Ulytau, the Decree «On some administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan» to remove administrative centre of Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan from Aksuat to Akzhar, establish Aksuat and Samar districts.

    On May 5 the Head of State signed the Law «On amendments to the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On republican referendum», the Decree «On holding the republican referendum on June 5, 2022».

    On May 6 the President signed the Decree «On awarding state prizes of Kazakhstan», the Decree «On awarding top military and special ranks, class and qualification ranks».


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Referendum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week