Kazakh President signs 10 legal acts in a week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed 10 legal acts between May 2 and 8, the Akorda press service reports.

On May 3 the Head of State signed the Decree «On awarding Oleg Li the Barys Order, Degree II» for contribution to the development of theatrical art, the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Turkic Academy on the conditions and disposition terms of the Turkic Academy». The President signed the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on protection of child’s rights, education, information and informatization» and the Law «On renaming Kapshagai city in Almaty region into the city of Konayev».

On May 4 the President signed the Decree «On some administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan» to remove the administrative center of Almaty region from Taldykorgan to Konayev city, to create three regions such as Abai, Zhetyssu and Ulytau, the Decree «On some administrative and territorial structure of Kazakhstan» to remove administrative centre of Tarbagatai district in East Kazakhstan from Aksuat to Akzhar, establish Aksuat and Samar districts.

On May 5 the Head of State signed the Law «On amendments to the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On republican referendum», the Decree «On holding the republican referendum on June 5, 2022».

On May 6 the President signed the Decree «On awarding state prizes of Kazakhstan», the Decree «On awarding top military and special ranks, class and qualification ranks».