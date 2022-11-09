Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks

9 November 2022, 17:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State held a meeting with CEO at Shell Ben van Beurden and Wael Sawan, the Director, Integrated. Gas, Renewables & Energy. Solutions., the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas and energy sectors. Great attention was paid to further development of Karachanagank and Kashagan oilfields.

The President thanked outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector wishing success Wael Sawan, appointed as his successor.

Following the meeting the Head of State awarded Ben van Beurden the Dostyk Order, II degree for his contribution to the country’s oil and gas industry.

