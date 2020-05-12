Kazakh President sets priorities right, Azerbaijani expert

BAKU. KAZINFORM - At the final meeting of the State Commission on the State of Emergency President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev quite clearly emphasized localization of the country's economic potential, this opinion was voiced by expert economist, Doctor of Economics, Deputy Director of the Russian Economic School of Azerbaijan State University of Economics Elshad Mammadov.

«I think that Kazakhstan can achieve better indicators of the national economy’s domestic resources,» the expert said.

«President Tokayev correctly raised the question that we need to seriously work to increase the self-sufficiency of the Kazakh economy. The country has significant potential for this, as part of its natural resources is exported in the form of raw materials, and the demographic situation in the country is positive. And at the same time, there is an underload of production capacities. If there is a corresponding monetary policy aimed at increasing investment and innovation activity, the national economy can enter a stable growing economy,» summed up Elshad Mammadov.

It bears to remind that May 11, the final meeting of the State Commission on the State of Emergency was held. The state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic ended in Kazakhstan at 00:00 May 11.



