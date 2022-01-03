Kazakh President sends congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to XI Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State noted that for a short historic period the two states formed the model of interstate relations of the world level. The President also stressed that mutual understanding between the nations is the guarantee of dynamic cooperation in trade and economic and investment spheres. As a result of such integration there were developed many joint projects aimed at raising welfare of both nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates personal contribution of the President of China which contributes for the further development of bilateral cooperation and deepening of all-round strategic partnership. The President also expressed readiness to exert efforts for joint strengthening of regular official and working ties.

In a completion the Head of State wished Xi Jinping success and friendly nation welfare and prosperity.



