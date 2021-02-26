Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President sends congratulatory letter to Turkish President

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 19:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday and wished success in his responsible State post for the good of the Turkish people, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Your effective leadership and prudent policy has been contributing to Turkey’s sustainable development, huge achievements in improving the well-being of citizens and a greater role in the region and international arena,» reads the letter.

The Kazakh President wished success in new initiatives and plans aimed at achieving new heights.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the Turkish President’s contribution to the development of cooperation between the countries in a spirit of brotherhood and strategic partnership.

He confirmed his willingness to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and continue the high-level dialogue for the benefit of the two nations, while expressing the expectation to meet the Turkish President in Kazakhstan to discuss the current issues of mutual interest.

Tokayev wished Recep Tayyip Erdoğan boundless energy and happiness as well as prosperity to the Turkish people.

