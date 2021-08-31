Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President sends congratulatory letter to Kyrgyzstan on independence anniv

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 August 2021, 14:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President Sadyr Zhaparov, in which, on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and his own behalf, he cordially congratulated the Kyrgyzstan’s leader and the entire Kyrgyz people on the 30th anniversary of the Independence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«This significant date in the history of sovereign Kyrgyzstan, embodying the unity, steadfastness and creative spirit of the nation, is of lasting importance for the further strengthening of the statehood, long-term and sustainable development of the Kyrgyz state,» the telegram says.

President Tokayev highly commended the progressive development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations.

«In keeping with the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples, the traditions of centuries-old friendship and good-neighborliness, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have been going hand in hand since the first days of Independence, sincerely rejoicing for mutual achievements, always providing firm support to each other. I am confident that by joint efforts we will be able to give a qualitative impetus to the dynamic development of our multifaceted cooperation, opening new horizons of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance,» the Head of State writes.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sadyr Zhaparov great success in his responsible state activities, as well as prosperity and progress to the fraternal Kyrgyz people.


