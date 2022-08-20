Qazaq TV
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
20 August 2022 12:00

Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signified satisfaction following the lengthy face-to-face talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay reads.

During the talks the parties debated a wide range of issues concerning trade and economic, investment, humanitarian cooperation, cooperation of the two nations in the international arena. The sides expressed mutual understanding of the significance of sustainable development of the agreements achieved at the highest level. The Presidents agreed to continue regular working visits. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for warm hospitality, the post reads.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Sochi for a working visit. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin hold talks to discuss pressing issues of multifaceted strategic partnership.

Photo: akorda.kz


