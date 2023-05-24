Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex participates in China-Central Asia forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Initiated by China's Xinhua News Agency, the forum was held in Beijing on May 23 after the Central Asia-China historical summit and brought together mass media representatives from Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Director General of Kazakhstan President’s TV and Radio Complex Tlegen Abishev took the floor in the course of discussion of development of cooperation between the region’s news agencies.

He noted the importance of searching for new growth points for cooperation in a multilateral format and said that priority in a joint production should be given to the investment and business projects, as well as history and culture.

According President of Xinhua Fu Hua, news agencies play a key role in developing mutually beneficial cooperation, which promotes healthy and harmonious development of all countries of the region. Exchange of information and experience as well as mutual learning and support will contribute to strengthening longstanding friendship and business partnership.

The participants shared views on creation of favorable conditions for closer and more efficient interaction of the region’s news agencies by launching a common economic news platform.

The forum participants expressed readiness for further strengthening of contacts in news sphere, for boosting interaction and creating new projects.

Those attending the forum were Deputy Director General of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex Tlegen Abishev, Director General of Xinhua Agency Fu Hua, Director of Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar News Agency Mederbek Shermataliev, Director of Tajikistan’s Hovar News Agency Subhiddin Shamsiddinzoda, Director General of MEDIA TURKMEN News Agency Bekdurdy Amansaryyev, and Director General of Uzbekistan News Agency Abdusait Kuchimov.



