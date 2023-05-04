Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and Tajikistan’s Khovar to  create joint media projects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2023, 15:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today as part of the state visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Khovar National News Agency of Tajikistan signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation, Kazinform reports.

Director General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President Raushan Kazhibayeva and Khovar Director Subkhiddin Shamsiddinzoda signed the memo aimed at laying the groundwork for the development and strengthening of cooperation between the large media resources of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The Khovar director said the ties between the large media resources of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan would let gain new experiences of cooperation in the sphere of mass media, exchange, and training of journalists.

The Khovar delegation got acquainted with the work of the Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV Channels meeting the world’s high television standards.

The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President is the biggest media company in Kazakhstan which includes the Jibek Joly National TV Channel, Silk Way International TV Channel, Kazinform International News Agency, and Documentary Films Centre.

