Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address commended in Czech Republic
15 September 2022, 21:22

Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address commended in Czech Republic

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh embassy hosted a round table discussing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan «A Fair State. One Nation. Prosperous Society,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh embassy in the Czech Republic.

The event’s attendees got familiarized with the main focuses of the Address as well as the reforms to upgrade the political system of the country.

Great interest was paid by the Czech experts to the new political program of the Kazakh President, which pursues the further democratization of the country.

According to Jan Žaloudík, the Senator of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, the tasks set in the Address are important for their scale and ambition.

«The Kazakh President’s proposal to hold an early presidential election is timely and necessary at the current stage of the country’s development. I’d like to stress that there is the sufficient political will and I take interest in the Kazakh experience as the Czech Senate Deputy,» said Jan Žaloudík.

In their speech, Czech journalists noted that Tokayev’s Address set bold tasks, outlines a program for further development of social reforms in education, health, and expressed confidence that the Kazakhstani people are determined to realize them.

The political modernization system established in Kazakhstan facilitates a creation of constructive dialogue and necessary conditions for more quality fulfillment of many social and economic tasks, they said.

A constructive exchange of views on the Address’s main focuses wrapped up the event.


