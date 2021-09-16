Kazakh President’s Special Representative, OSCE Representative for Freedom of Media meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President’s Special Representative for International Cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan met with Teresa Ribeiro, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, as part of her first trip to Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting Kazykhan told her about the reforms in political and social spheres initiated by the Kazakh President and the country’s sustainable development priorities.

In her turn, Teresa Ribeiro highly appreciated the Kazakh President’s policy on freedom of the media, support of the civil society, legal reform and promotion of women’s rights and rights of the people with disabilities.

As stated there, Kazakhstan and the OSCE enjoy good partnership ties, foster new directions for cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.