Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh President’s Special Representative, OSCE ODIHR Director have talks

    20 October 2021, 20:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President's Special Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan met with visiting Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting Kazykhan told him about the reforms initiated by the Head of State in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law, the country’s sustainable development priorities. The parties debated the current state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE institutions in the sphere of security, economic and political development in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Matteo Mecacci highly appreciated the President’s reforms and expressed readiness to contribute to Kazakhstan’s efforts.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy OSCE President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued