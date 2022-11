Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live on social media

25 November 2022, 11:21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ceremony of inauguration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be broadcast live on the national TV channels, internet resources, as well as the official social media channels of the Akorda press service on November 26, at 10:50am Astana time, Kazinform has learned form the presidential press service.