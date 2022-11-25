Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live in social media

25 November 2022, 11:21
Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live in social media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ceremony of inauguration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be broadcast live on the national TV channels, internet resources, on official accounts of Akorda press service and in social media on November 26, at 10:50am, Kazinform has learned form the presidential press service.


Теги:
Related news
Two buses collide in Karaganda, driver dies
Blizzard shuts down Usharal-Dostyk highway in Zhetysu region
139 new COVID-19 cases reported, 854 getting treatment in Kazakhstan
Read also
Two buses collide in Karaganda, driver dies
Blizzard shuts down Usharal-Dostyk highway in Zhetysu region
139 new COVID-19 cases reported, 854 getting treatment in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh
Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 25
France’s President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Tokayev on re-election
Kazakh PM meets with Shell Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich
State Counsellor Erlan Karin chairs State Symbols Commission meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 CSTO summit in Yerevan: President Tokayev addresses growing turbulence, situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan
2 Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
3 UAE’s SMEs, start-ups could see $17.1 billion boost from hyperscale cloud computing: report
4 COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO
5 Kazakh PM meets with Shell Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich

News