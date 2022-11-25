Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live in social media

25 November 2022, 11:21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ceremony of inauguration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be broadcast live on the national TV channels, internet resources, on official accounts of Akorda press service and in social media on November 26, at 10:50am, Kazinform has learned form the presidential press service.