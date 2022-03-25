Kazakh President’s Address to the Nation discussed in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM In one of the influential research institutes of Ethiopia – at the Centre for Dialogue, Research and Cooperation (CDRC) was held a seminar on current reforms in Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by Ambassador Tekeda Alemu, a member of the Board of Trustees of the CDRC, Dr. Abdeta Dribssa Beyene, executive director of the CDRC, Kasahun Dender Melese, deputy executive director of the CDRC, as well as experts and researchers of the center, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

In the welcome remarks Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Barlybay Sadykov spoke about the main directions of the President Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address to the People of Kazakhstan as of March 16, 2022, including the beginning of a radical transformation of the political system in Kazakhstan and socio-economic reforms aimed at implementing the concept of a «Hearing state».

The Ambassador stressed that the modernization of the political system of Kazakhstan, and the transition from a super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament, are based on the deep needs and demands of the Kazakh society.

The Kazakh diplomat noted the high potential for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the similarity of approaches on many international issues. Ethiopia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa and our country is interested in developing cooperation on the whole range of issues of mutual interest.

During the event, Ambassador Alemu made his remarks and noted the January events in Kazakhstan, which gave an impetus to the beginning of a new stage in the development of the Republic. The Ethiopian expert stressed the existence of all conditions for the successful construction of a new Kazakhstan and wished success to the leadership and people of our country.

In addition, during the seminar, Alemu was presented with a Letter of Appreciation from Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi for his significant contribution to the development of relations with Kazakhstan, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

In general, the course of President Tokayev, aimed at radical political changes in the country, aroused genuine interest in the expert community of one of the largest countries in Africa. At the end of the seminar, the experts gave a high assessment to the transformation policy of Tokayev and expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral ties with our country.