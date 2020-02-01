Kazakh President, Russian PM hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at Akorda.

The Head of State congratulated him on his recent appointment at the Prime Minister wishing him success and conveyed his best regards to President Vladimir Putin.

In his turn Mikhail Mishustin thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an invitation to visit Nur-Sultan and invited the President to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9.

He noted that Russia and Kazakhstan enjoy partnership, fraternal and allied relations. The countries observe dynamically developing trade and economic, investment cooperation and strengthening of interregional and business ties. He also highlighted that the both countries play the leading role in the process of the Eurasian economic integration, CSTO, CIS, SCO, etc.

The Russian PM arrived in Kazakhstan on January 31 to attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and Digital Almaty Forum.



