Kazakh President, Russian Government Chairman meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Opening the meeting, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly commended the outcomes of the recent talks between the heads of the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Yesterday, You held the substantive, productive talks. I note the dynamic growth in interaction between our States in the trade and economic sphere. The very important agreements which are certainly to give serious impetus to the further development of cooperation are to be signed. It is encouraging that despite all difficulties because of the pandemic the trade volume grew by 26% in the first five months of the present year,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President also paid attention to the existing potential for further strengthening the economic ties.

«Ambitious plans of enhancing cooperation via certain projects are on the agenda. As of today, thanks to the efforts of the governments of our States the key or anchor projects have been created in different spheres, including machine-building, agriculture, and other key sectors. I applaud your desire to personally involve in the work and is fully confident in the eventual success,» he said.

Prime Minister of Russian Mikhail Mishustin thanked the Kazakh President for the warm welcome and conveyed the warm greetings from President Vladimir Putin.

«There are huge opportunities for joint work. The trade and economic cooperation is developing well, with the trade turnover rising by more than one third in the first half-year,» said the Russian PM, expecting it rise to a record level by the end of the year as all preconditions are in place.

Pointing to the successful interaction in the investment area, the Russian Government Chairman noted that Russian businesses participate in 32 large projects in Kazakhstan. He added that Kazakh colleagues are also engaged in the projects in Russia.

The talks also focused on the priority spheres of Kazakh-Russian interaction, including the fight against the pandemic and joint vaccine production.

The interlocutors noted the positive dynamic in the dialogue between the regions, to which the holding of the Forum of Interregional Cooperation with the participation of the Heads of State to take place this fall in Kokshetau city, Kazakhstan, to give new impetus.