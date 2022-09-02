Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives US Congressional delegation

    2 September 2022 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a US Congressional delegation, led by James Panetta and Thomas Suozzi, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting, prospects for the development of Kazakh-American relations were discussed. Special attention was paid to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties within the Kazakh-US Congressional Caucus.

    President Tokayev noted the importance of the visit of American lawmakers for promoting parliamentary diplomacy, as well as expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

    The President told the congressional representatives about the large-scale reforms being carried out in the country and the main provisions of his State of the Nation Address.

    In turn, James Panetta and Thomas Suozzi thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and commended his efforts in implementing large-scale political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
    5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
    Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
    Kazakhstan to become leading player in sphere of new technologies, Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28