Kazakh President receives UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov

The Head of State thanked the UN delegation for participation in the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum in the Kazakh capital.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is committed to the Charter of the United Nations Organization. Kazakhstan considers it a non-competitive universal international organization. In his words, each member state should make its contribution to improving the Organization’s activities.

The Head of State added Kazakhstan highly appreciates the efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres conveying him the greetings and best wishes.

During the meeting, the sides debated regional security and stability issues as well as combating terror threats.

The UN representatives highly appreciated Kazakhstani efforts in this sphere.

Voronkov highlighted the significance of holding the Security Forum in Astana which became one of the platforms for restoring dialogue and confidence and seeking common solutions.