Kazakh President receives UN Secretary-General's Special Representative

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2022, 15:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Akorda press service reports.

In Almaty, the parties debated the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN as part of international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and render humanitarian assistance and socio-economic recovery. The President voiced the unwavering commitment of Kazakhstan to continue all-around cooperation with the international community in the fight against terrorism and extremism, render humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and further education programs for afghan students.

In her turn, Deborah Lyons told the President about UNAMA efforts to restore Afghanistan and the outcomes of the 2nd meeting of the EU special representatives and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan held in Almaty.

She expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting the UN mission in Afghanistan.

A corresponding agreement on the status of the mission in Kazakhstan will be signed soon.


Almaty   Foreign policy    UN   President of Kazakhstan   
