Kazakh President receives UN delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the UN delegation including Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the Executive Secretary of ESCAP, and Ivana Živković, the UNDP Assistant Administrator, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The parties signed the prospects for the development of multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN institutions and shared views on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

The President expressed gratitude to the diplomats for their active participation in the Astana International Forum. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the very special role of the UN in strengthening peace and ensuring security. He drew attention to carrying out sweeping reforms of the UN Security Council and expanding its representation.

In turn, the highly-ranking diplomats shared their impressions about participation in the Astana International Forum noting its strategic importance in elaborating approaches to deal with challenges of modernity.

In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed greetings Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.