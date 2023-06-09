Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President receives UN delegation

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2023, 11:51
Kazakh President receives UN delegation Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the UN delegation including Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the Executive Secretary of ESCAP, and Ivana Živković, the UNDP Assistant Administrator, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

photo
photo

The parties signed the prospects for the development of multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN institutions and shared views on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

The President expressed gratitude to the diplomats for their active participation in the Astana International Forum. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the very special role of the UN in strengthening peace and ensuring security. He drew attention to carrying out sweeping reforms of the UN Security Council and expanding its representation.

photo

In turn, the highly-ranking diplomats shared their impressions about participation in the Astana International Forum noting its strategic importance in elaborating approaches to deal with challenges of modernity.

In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed greetings Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

photo
photo

UN   President of Kazakhstan    Astana International Forum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty