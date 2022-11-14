Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador

14 November 2022, 15:19
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
14 November 2022, 15:19

Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United States to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the President expressed readiness of Kazakhstan in further strengthening and expanding strategic partnership with the U.S. in all directions.

In his turn, Daniel Rosenblum is a reliable partner in the region and the U.S. supports the reforms of the Head oof State.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Samarkand summit of the Organization of Turkic States: agenda and key decisions
Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand
Read also
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU
Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News