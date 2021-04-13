Kazakh President receives Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly told the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, about the Administration’s work and plans ahead, the Akorda press service reports.

He also told about the fasting requirements amid the pandemic and charitable events, as well as the beginning of the construction of the Islamic Academy in the capital city. The Head of State expressed the best wishes on the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged all Kazakhstanis to be receptive to the restrictions placed amidst the global pandemic. He expressed confidence that in the near future the epidemiological situation would stabilize and mosques will resume their work.

In his turn, the Supreme Mufti congratulated the Head of State on the start of Ramadan and handed him a book, translation of tafsir (interpretation of the Quran) in Russian and Kazakh which consists of 8 volumes.