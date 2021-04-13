Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President receives Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 April 2021, 18:37
Kazakh President receives Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly told the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, about the Administration’s work and plans ahead, the Akorda press service reports.

He also told about the fasting requirements amid the pandemic and charitable events, as well as the beginning of the construction of the Islamic Academy in the capital city. The Head of State expressed the best wishes on the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged all Kazakhstanis to be receptive to the restrictions placed amidst the global pandemic. He expressed confidence that in the near future the epidemiological situation would stabilize and mosques will resume their work.

In his turn, the Supreme Mufti congratulated the Head of State on the start of Ramadan and handed him a book, translation of tafsir (interpretation of the Quran) in Russian and Kazakh which consists of 8 volumes.


President of Kazakhstan    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP