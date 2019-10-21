Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives Supreme Court Chairman

    21 October 2019, 19:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, the Akorda press service informs.

    The latter reported on the results of the Supreme Court activities for the past nine months and further improvement of the country’s judiciary system. Assanov focused on measures aimed at upgrading staff planning system, ensuring common jurisprudence, public justice modernization, etc.

    The Head of State stressed the need to enhance people’s trust towards the judiciary system, improve the quality of the judgments pronounced.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Supreme Court President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires