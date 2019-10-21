Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Supreme Court Chairman

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 October 2019, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, the Akorda press service informs.

The latter reported on the results of the Supreme Court activities for the past nine months and further improvement of the country’s judiciary system. Assanov focused on measures aimed at upgrading staff planning system, ensuring common jurisprudence, public justice modernization, etc.

The Head of State stressed the need to enhance people’s trust towards the judiciary system, improve the quality of the judgments pronounced.

