Kazakh President receives Special Representative of Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 December 2021, 16:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the sides debated prospects for strengthening all-round Kazakhstan -China strategic partnership. Greeting the Special Representative of Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs the Head of State highlighted his contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the states when he served as the China’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

The Head of State positively assessed the IV China’s international exhibition if imported goods held this November. The parties underlined the importance of further work for expanding volumes and improving structure of the bilateral trade.

Following the talks the China’s diplomat invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take part in opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next year. The Head of State awarded him the Dostyk Order II for strengthening mutually beneficial Kazakhstan -China cooperation and on the occasion of 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two states.

