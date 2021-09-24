Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives Speaker of Majlisi Milli of Majlisi Oli of Republic of Tajikistan

    24 September 2021, 15:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Rustami Emomali, the Speaker of Majlisi Milli of Majlisi Oli of Republic of Tajikistan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President noted positive dynamics of Kazakhstan -Tajikistan cooperation which demonstrates high stability amid current challenges. The Head of State said that the agreements achieved following the results of his official visit to Tajikistan became the key guide for strengthening bilateral ties. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev mentioned that the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan work on realization of tasks of the Heads of State and practical results have already been achieved.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed good wishes to President Emomali Rahmon and words of gratitude for high organization of the CSTO and SCO summits in Dushanbe.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

