Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives Singapore’s delegation

    12 October 2022, 14:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President received Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Minister in the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, the President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State noted that the participation of Singapore in the CICA Summit will make a significant contribution to the development of the CICA process.

    The President said that he highly appreciates the close cooperation with friendly Singapore, an important partner of Kazakhstan in ASEAN.

    During the meeting, the sides noted the expansion of bilateral trade and economic and investment ties.


    Photo: akorda.kz




    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan CICA Kazakhstan and Singapore
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
    Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General
    Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050