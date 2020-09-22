Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives Secretary of State

    22 September 2020, 20:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, the Akorda press service informs.

    The Secretary of State reported on the events dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai, 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi, 750th anniversary of Golden Horde and 2200th anniversary of Shymkent, the cultural capital of CIS this year held amid global pandemic.

    The Head of State drew attention to preparations for celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence next year.

    Besides, the Secretary of State stressed the need to continue Rukhani Janghyru as the national revival program.

    The President tasked Krymbek Kusherbayev to monitor the work of central and local executive bodies in realization of the provisions of the Address to the Nation.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Secretary of State of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty