Kazakh President receives Secretary of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, the Akorda press service informs.

The Secretary of State reported on the events dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai, 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi, 750th anniversary of Golden Horde and 2200th anniversary of Shymkent, the cultural capital of CIS this year held amid global pandemic.

The Head of State drew attention to preparations for celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence next year.

Besides, the Secretary of State stressed the need to continue Rukhani Janghyru as the national revival program.

The President tasked Krymbek Kusherbayev to monitor the work of central and local executive bodies in realization of the provisions of the Address to the Nation.



