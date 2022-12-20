Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States

20 December 2022, 12:34
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kubanychbek Omuraliev on his appointment as the Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan as one of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States is interested in developing multi-faceted cooperation with the Turkic states and will provide the utmost support to the work of the Secretariat.

The Head of State went on by emphasizing that presently the role and importance of the Organization of Turkic States as a unique platform for strengthening cooperation and unity of the Turkic peoples have grown considerably. Many countries of the world and international organizations express their intention to expand trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian ties with the Organization.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed out that the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States is tasked to effectively implement all priorities and initiatives adopted at its Summit in Samarkand this October.

The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009. Next 10th jubilee Summit of the Organization of Turkic States is set to take place in Kazakhstan in 2023.

Фото: akorda.kz



