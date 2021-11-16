Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives Russian delegation

    16 November 2021, 14:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a Russian delegation led by Deputy Government Chairmen Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The meeting focused on the prospects for strengthening of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic and fuel and energy ties as well as integration within the EAEU. The topical issues of bilateral cooperation related to the development of green energy, peaceful atomic energy, transport and logistics sphere, and mutual recognition of vaccine passports were also touched upon.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Tokayev holds meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA