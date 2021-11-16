Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Russian delegation

16 November 2021, 14:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a Russian delegation led by Deputy Government Chairmen Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting focused on the prospects for strengthening of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic and fuel and energy ties as well as integration within the EAEU. The topical issues of bilateral cooperation related to the development of green energy, peaceful atomic energy, transport and logistics sphere, and mutual recognition of vaccine passports were also touched upon.


