    Kazakh President receives Russia’s Foreign Minister

    12 October 2021, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Nur-Sultan to take part in the 6th Foreign Ministers meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    During the meeting, President Tokayev and Minister Lavrov discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the Akorda press service reports.

    They also touched upon the regional agenda, international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. The Head of State informed about Kazakhstan’s measures to provide humanitarian assistance to this country.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Russia’s great role in promoting the CICA as an effective forum for developing collective approaches to addressing security issues, preventing conflicts and maintaining peace in Asia.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
