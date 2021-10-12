Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh President receives Russia’s Foreign Minister

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 October 2021, 18:00
Kazakh President receives Russia’s Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Nur-Sultan to take part in the 6th Foreign Ministers meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA).

During the meeting, President Tokayev and Minister Lavrov discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the Akorda press service reports.

They also touched upon the regional agenda, international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. The Head of State informed about Kazakhstan’s measures to provide humanitarian assistance to this country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Russia’s great role in promoting the CICA as an effective forum for developing collective approaches to addressing security issues, preventing conflicts and maintaining peace in Asia.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat