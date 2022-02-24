Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives PM Smailov

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 February 2022, 17:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received PM Alikhan Smailov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the current socioeconomic situation in the country and measures taken jointly with the National Bank to reduce negative impact of the events underway in Ukraine.

The PM told the President about the main points of the anti-crisis economic development plan amid the latest events in the international arena. Besides, he reported on the implementation of the Mangistau region development plan and preparations for updating the 2022 republican budget.


