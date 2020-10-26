Go to the main site
    Kazakh President receives PM Mamin

    26 October 2020, 18:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin who reported on measures taken to stabilize the sanitary and epidemiological situation and pressing issues of the country’s socioeconomic development, the Akorda press service reports.

    The PM said that the country’s sanitary and epidemiological situation is under control.

    According to him, 10 out of 13 regions completed construction of modular infectious diseases hospitals. The rest three hospitals will be put into operation by the end of November.

    He reported on the establishment of the republican and regional stabilization funds containing two-month reserves of drugs and personal safety apparels.

    The PM also reported on increasing PCR testing capacity.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

