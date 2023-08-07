Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories

    7 August 2023, 18:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Svetlana Zhakupova, the Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the sides debated improving people’s living standards and social services institutional transformation issues.

    The Head of State assigned the Ombudsperson to ensure guarantees of the rights and legitimate interests of vulnerable social groups. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need for proactive work with categories such as mothers with many children, single mothers, mothers raising disabled children, and ensuring strict control over the provision of their rights and interests within the limits of legislation.

    The Head of State drew attention to solving problems of people with disabilities, tasked to examine in detail proposals to improve legislative and institutional basis to raise people’s living standards.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President addresses BRICS Summit
    Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    Kazakh President to attend BRICS Summit
    President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    4 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency