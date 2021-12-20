Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 December 2021, 16:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the city socioeconomic and infrastructure development for the past 11 months, measures taken to stabilize coronavirus situation and vaccination efforts.

The President set a number of tasks to settle issues in infrastructure sphere, social housing construction, and ensuring measures for the development of small and medium business, as well as creation of new jobs.


