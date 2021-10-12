Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 19:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov who reported on the city socioeconomic and infrastructure development, the Akorda press service reports.

The Mayor also reported on providing people with available housing, on solving three-shift schooling, attracting investments and stabilizing prices for socially important products.

According to the Mayor, 10,000 social apartments will be built in 2021 in the city. Last year there were constructed 7,000 social apartments, 2,900 in 2019, 1,800 in 2018.

Besides, 15 schools were built this year for 40,000 seats.

The Mayor briefed on the city gasification, digitalization and urban development issues, epidemiological situation and vaccination activities.

Following the meeting the President set certain tasks on further development of the city, concerning its gasification, attracting of investments, solution of shared construction problems and failure-free heating season.


