Kazakh President receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Altai Kulginov, Nur-Sultan Mayor, who reported on the city epidemiological situation and vaccination progress, the Akorda press service reports.

The President noted that sooner vaccination will help resume business operations, help people return to work and to normal life. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to organize timely and mass vaccination of the population, monitor epidemiological situation, and take other measures to protect people’s health.

Kulginov reported on solution of the three-shift schooling problem through building new educational establishments, and providing those waiting in line with available housing.

Tokayev also gave him tasks concerning city gasification, attraction of investments, efficient realization of the employment roadmap, small and medium-sized business.