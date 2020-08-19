Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

    19 August 2020, 19:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov.

    The latter reported on the socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the Kazakh capital, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Mayor reported on the key results of the battle against pandemic. According to him, the number of emergency coronavirus calls reduced from 500 to 11 a day. The number of patients at hospitals reduced from 4,000 patients at the peak to current 283. He also added that the city is getting ready for possible infection outbreaks. 511 more oxygen concentrators were bought to make 1,435.

    Besides, the parties debated preparations for the new academic year. 12 schools for 20,000 seats will be put onto operation this year in the capital city. 34, 500 computers, school clothes, school pack will be given to children from low-income families.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year