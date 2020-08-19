Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President receives Nur-Sultan Mayor

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 August 2020, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov.

The latter reported on the socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the Kazakh capital, the Akorda press service reports.

The Mayor reported on the key results of the battle against pandemic. According to him, the number of emergency coronavirus calls reduced from 500 to 11 a day. The number of patients at hospitals reduced from 4,000 patients at the peak to current 283. He also added that the city is getting ready for possible infection outbreaks. 511 more oxygen concentrators were bought to make 1,435.

Besides, the parties debated preparations for the new academic year. 12 schools for 20,000 seats will be put onto operation this year in the capital city. 34, 500 computers, school clothes, school pack will be given to children from low-income families.

President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
