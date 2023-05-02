Kazakh President receives National Security Committee Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The latter reported on the implementation of the President’s tasks, the key results of the committee’s work since the start of the year, and prospects for the period ahead.

He said for the past four months the committee neutralized eight dangerous criminal organizations and eliminated seven illicit arms and armaments production facilities. 268 arms units, 21 bombshells, and over 30,000 units of ammunition were withdrawn from illicit trafficking. Illegal activities of 16 drug laboratories, 11 international and 17 regional routes of entry of narcotics were stopped.