Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President receives National Security Committee Chairman

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 May 2023, 15:12
Kazakh President receives National Security Committee Chairman Phtot: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The latter reported on the implementation of the President’s tasks, the key results of the committee’s work since the start of the year, and prospects for the period ahead.

He said for the past four months the committee neutralized eight dangerous criminal organizations and eliminated seven illicit arms and armaments production facilities. 268 arms units, 21 bombshells, and over 30,000 units of ammunition were withdrawn from illicit trafficking. Illegal activities of 16 drug laboratories, 11 international and 17 regional routes of entry of narcotics were stopped.

President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
April 7. Today's Birthdays
April 7. Today's Birthdays
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa