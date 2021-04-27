Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives National Public Confidence Council members

    27 April 2021, 17:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Public Confidence Council members Marat Shibutov and editor-in-chief of Kazakh Adebieti newspaper, writer Dauren Kuat, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting Shibutov shared his views on the country’s territorial development prospects. He spoke for intensifying the work of information and analytical centres and public councils. Those attending debated cooperation of the state and society in strengthening interethnic and social consent.

    Dauren Kuat told about the key directions of Kazakh Adebieti newspaper and the country’s mass media development at large. He suggested ideas how to support literature in Kazakh and publishing, children’s literature development. Besides, the sides highlighted importance of strengthening ties between the country’s historians and foreign colleagues.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Mass media National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet