Kazakh President receives National Public Confidence Council members

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Public Confidence Council members Marat Shibutov and editor-in-chief of Kazakh Adebieti newspaper, writer Dauren Kuat, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting Shibutov shared his views on the country’s territorial development prospects. He spoke for intensifying the work of information and analytical centres and public councils. Those attending debated cooperation of the state and society in strengthening interethnic and social consent.

Dauren Kuat told about the key directions of Kazakh Adebieti newspaper and the country’s mass media development at large. He suggested ideas how to support literature in Kazakh and publishing, children’s literature development. Besides, the sides highlighted importance of strengthening ties between the country’s historians and foreign colleagues.