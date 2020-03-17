Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President receives National Council member

    17 March 2020, 16:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received political analyst, member of the National Council Rassul Zhumaly, the Akorda press service reports.

    The sides debated issues concerning the mass media development, raising the quality of Kazakhstan’s content, state language development, socio-political and awareness-building efforts. Zhumaly supported the initiatives of the National Public Confidence Council and suggested a set of proposals to improve the work and youth policy issues.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships