Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the preliminary results of the country’s monetary policy for the past 8 months, anti-inflationary measures approved jointly with the Government, updated inflation forecast for 2021, implementation of anti-crisis initiatives.

He also reported on the preliminary data for the past 8 months on increase in gross international reserves up to USD 93.7 bln and growth of investment revenue of the National Fund up to USD 2.3 bln.



